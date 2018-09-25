Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former manager at NUI Galway has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Western Development Commission.
Tomás Ó Síocháin is a native of Quin, Co. Clare but has been living in Galway and had been External Engagement Programme Manager at NUIG.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more…..
Former NUI Galway manager appointed as CEO of Western Development Commission
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former manager at NUI Galway has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Western Development Commission.