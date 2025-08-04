Former Netflix Vice-President joins Galway’s Platform94

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Platform94 has announced the appointment of Sue Gannon as Fractional Chief People Officer (CPO), marking what they called ‘a bold new step in their mission to provide world-class, on-demand executive expertise to scaling businesses throughout the west and northwest of Ireland’.
Sue brings over 25 years of global HR leadership experience, having worked with some of the world’s most iconic and high-growth organisations.
Her career includes senior leadership roles at Netflix (VP of HR), Campbell Soup Company (Global Talent Director) and Dr. Martens (Chief Human Resources Officer).
Through her new role as Platform94’s Fractional CPO, Sue will work independently with organisations across the region to deliver strategic HR leadership and advice.
Working with executive teams, Sue’s role will be to help leaders build scalable organisational structures, think strategically about talent and shape their high-performance cultures.
“Sue’s appointment is a game-changer for our scaling businesses, whose primary challenge continues to be people and talent” said Marie Donnellan, CEO of Platform94.
“She brings significant global expertise, having led people strategy at scale in complex, fast-moving environments. That depth of experience is crucial for fast growth companies who need to ensure their HR structures, leadership frameworks, and cultural foundations can grow with them.
“Building the right people infrastructure early is one of the most important, and often the most challenging factor, in sustaining long-term growth.”
Speaking about her new role, Sue Gannon said she’d been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the world’s most inspiring companies through times of rapid growth and transformation.
“I’ve also had the privilege of working with remarkable scaling businesses here in Ireland, and what continues to inspire me is the ambition, energy, and pace at which they’re growing. Being able to bring that global experience to support their journey feels deeply meaningful,” she said.
This appointment marks the first addition to Platform94’s new Fractional C-Suite, a pioneering initiative designed to connect scaling companies with deeply experienced C-level leaders on a fractional or project basis. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.
Pictured: New arrival…Sue Gannon with CEO of Platform94, Marie Donnellan. Photo: Brian Harding.
