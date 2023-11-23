Former Mayor says public “absolutely furious” over councillors voting to restrict gigs at Galway Airport
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A former Mayor of Galway says the public are “absolutely furious” over a vote by city councillors to restrict gigs at Galway Airport next summer.
Councillor Clodagh Higgins was one of just three councillors to oppose a motion put forward by Councillor Mike Crowe earlier this week.
The others who opposed the move are Councillor Frank Fahy and Councillor Noel Larkin.
The motion calls for gigs to be limited to six, though it’s widely reported that up to ten gigs are already planned for next August.
The rationale given is that too many gigs at the Galway Airport site could pose a threat to the Galway International Arts Festival.
But Councillor Clodagh Higgins told Galway Talks she’s not just disappointed – but completely embarrassed by the vote.
