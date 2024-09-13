Former Mayor says proposed ‘Tourism Tax’ in city would “send out wrong message”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, says a proposed “Tourism Tax” in Galway City would “send out the wrong message”.
It’s as Galway City Council is considering a pilot for short-term accommodation, with the aim of supporting sustainable tourism development.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The motion was brought forward by Labour Councilor Helen Ogbu at a recent meeting and was widely supported by councillors.
But speaking to Galway Talks, Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare said tourism is a vital cog in our local economy.
And he claimed introducing a tax like this right now – as people are feeling cost of living pressures – is just not a good idea.
The post Former Mayor says proposed ‘Tourism Tax’ in city would “send out wrong message” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin
A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam M...
€3m announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór
Funding of €3m has been announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór. ‘Árainn ̵...
Traffic delays expected at Clooniffe Cross Moycullen after collision
Motorists can expect delays at Clooniffe Cross just outside Moycullen after a collision this morn...
New 3-day Galway City Climate Festival kicks off today
A new climate festival for Galway city is officially kicking off today The aim of the festival is...
Galway to host Major International Business Summit
Galway is set to welcome business leaders from Ireland and the United States for a landmark econo...
Airbnb lists Inishbofin in top trending Irish travel destinations
Airbnb has placed Inishbofin in the top trending Irish travel destinations at the moment. It̵...
Traffic sensors causing delays on Cong Road in Headford to be replaced next week
Issues are still ongoing with traffic sensors on the Cong Road in Headford, which are causing lon...
50-metre pool in mix for Leisureland under grand plan
A feasibility report on ambitious plans to transform Leisureland — including the provision of an ...
Mervue Utd and Salthill Devon maintain flying start to season
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty Mervue United are the only local side to have won four Brod Tri...