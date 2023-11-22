Former Mayor raises concerns over sexual offenders on social housing list

A former Mayor of Galway is raising concerns over inadequate screening for those on the social housing list.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says residents in an area in the west of the city have learned that a social housing tenant has convictions for sexual offences.





He says they’re extremely concerned, particularly given this individual is also in close proximity to a playground.

Councillor Cubbard claims the Residents Association raised their concern with the City Council in September – but never received a response.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he said the city council have a clear responsibility to explain their risk-based system, and ensure communities are protected.

