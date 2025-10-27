Former Mayor of Boston Marty Walsh receives a major award in the US

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Marty Walsh, the former Mayor of Boston and former United States Labour Secretary – and a son of Connemara emigrants – has received a major award in the company of former President Joe Biden, this weekend.

This weekend’s event at the Senator Ted Kennedy Memorial Centre in Boston may not involve any vote counting like we have here, but it is resonant of the big time politics of America.

The Kennedy Centre board honours three people each year for their outstanding leadership. This year, Marty Walsh, presently leader of the Professional Hockey Association of Canada and the United States and a former leading politician, received an award and that is the company of Joe Biden, former President.

The event in the Ted Kennedy Centre in Columbia Point has received widespread coverage, especially given that Joe Biden, who is fighting cancer, will be speaking there.

He and Marty Walsh were together a few short years ago at the seat of power in Washington.

The award to Marty himself will spark off a lot of interest. The son of Connemara has become peripherally involved in the Boston City Council election and the question may be put – what’s next?