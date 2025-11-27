Former Mayor "definitely considering" Galway West by-election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Mayor, and current Fine Gael City Councillor Eddie Hoare says he’s “definitely considering” contesting the upcoming Galway West bye-election.

Former Independent TD and now President Catherine Connolly’s seat is up for grabs, with the election expected early next year.

While there’s been plenty of maybes, so far only Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas and former Green Party Councillor Niall Murphy have confirmed.

Speaking to Galway Talks about yesterday’s multi-billion euro announcement for infrastructure projects in Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare was asked if he was considering a run.