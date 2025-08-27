Former Labour leader Alan Kelly goes against his party by not supporting Catherine Connolly for President

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Labour leader Alan Kelly is going against his party by not supporting Galway TD Catherine Connolly for President

Despite his party backing the Independent TD, Deputy Kelly says he’s not sure what she has done to deserve that support.

Deputy Connolly left the Labour party in 2006 after long service for the party as a City Councillor.

Deputy Kelly told Tipp FM he voted against her nomination and he won’t be campaigning for the Galway West TD.

He said he has serious issues with some of Deputy Connolly’s views on international affairs