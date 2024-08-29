Former Kerry Group executive and Galway-native Frank Hayes dies after short illness
Kerry Group’s former global head of corporate affairs, Frank Hayes, from Galway, has died at the age of 66.
Frank was one of the country’s best-known executives across the corporate, farming and media fields.
He worked with the Kerry Group for almost 30 years, and he became the point-man over many years for its sponsorship of Kerry GAA.
It’s understood he died following a short illness.
Frank Hayes is survived by his wife Gráinne and their six children.
