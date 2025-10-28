Former Greens city councillor to contest Galway West by-election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Green Party city councillor Niall Murphy has confirmed he’ll be looking to contest the upcoming Galway West by-election.

It’s after Deputy Catherine Connolly won the presidential election at the weekend, meaning her seat will have to be filled within six months.

Independent Ireland Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas – who came close to a seat last November – has confirmed he will be contesting the election.

Former long-serving Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’ Cuiv who retired last year and Fine Gael Senator and former TD Sean Kyne have both indicated they’re weighing up their options along with Mayor and Independent councillor Mike Cubbard.

Former Green Party city councillor Niall Murphy – who narrowly lost his first-time seat in the 2024 local elections – has now also thrown his hat into the ring.

Photo – Green Party