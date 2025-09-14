Former Garda barracks is set to go under the hammer later this month

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 1 minutes read
A small but perfectly formed rural Galway Garda station – closed for more than 20 years – is set for auction later this month.
The old Ballymoe barracks on the Galway/Roscommon border will come under the hammer with auctioneers, O’Donnellan and Joyce, on Friday, September 19.
The mini station on Main Street in Ballymoe dates from the 1990s, but it was deemed surplus to requirements back in 2013 – along with 139 other Garda stations around the country.
This one was handed over to the Office of Public Works pending expressions of interest from community groups for alternative uses, but it has now been put on the open market.
There is accommodation of roughly 400sq ft and includes an office area, along with kitchen and toilet facilities. The site is just over quarter of an acre.
The asking price is under €50,000 with ample room to extend and access will not be an issue.
Interestingly, next door is a period home that was once a Royal Irish Constabulary station and later a garda station – and it was also the birthplace of Irish revolutionary Éamonn Ceannt in 1881.
Pictured: Ballymoe Garda station.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Man charged with stealing €17,000 from city pub
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged €17,000 burglary at a pub in Ga...
Next stop will be jail for uninsured driver
By Ronan Judge A judge has told an Inis Mór man convicted for a third time of driving without ...
Minister yet to approve Galway City Council €60m Crown Square loan
GALWAY City Council has confirmed that it has not yet drawn down the €60 million loan approved ea...
City man arrested for the possession of knives urged to get legal advice
A 36-year-old man accused of unlawful possession of two knives in the Nuns' Island area of Galway...
Na Forbacha safety plan welcome but it doesn’t go far enough
Parents and residents who have campaigned for safety measures for school children in Na Forbacha ...
Twenty new Re-turn bins installed across Galway City
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwenty new Re-turn bins have been installed across Ga...
Stolen Caravan and over €7,000 worth of drugs seized in search in Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA caravan identified as stolen and over €7,000 worth ...
Galway Deputy calls for increased pre budget funding to improve footpath infrastructure
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFine Gael TD for Galway East Pete Roche has called on...
Judge holds no truck with owner of abandoned lorry
By Ronan Judge An Inis Mór man has been given a deadline of March to remove an ‘eyesore’ end-o...