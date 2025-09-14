Former Garda barracks is set to go under the hammer later this month

A small but perfectly formed rural Galway Garda station – closed for more than 20 years – is set for auction later this month.

The old Ballymoe barracks on the Galway/Roscommon border will come under the hammer with auctioneers, O’Donnellan and Joyce, on Friday, September 19.

The mini station on Main Street in Ballymoe dates from the 1990s, but it was deemed surplus to requirements back in 2013 – along with 139 other Garda stations around the country.

This one was handed over to the Office of Public Works pending expressions of interest from community groups for alternative uses, but it has now been put on the open market.

There is accommodation of roughly 400sq ft and includes an office area, along with kitchen and toilet facilities. The site is just over quarter of an acre.

The asking price is under €50,000 with ample room to extend and access will not be an issue.

Interestingly, next door is a period home that was once a Royal Irish Constabulary station and later a garda station – and it was also the birthplace of Irish revolutionary Éamonn Ceannt in 1881.

Pictured: Ballymoe Garda station.