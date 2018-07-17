Former Galway underage GAA star spared jail sentence for theft

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An former underage football star from Tuam, who admitted stealing 300 thousand euro from his employer to fund a gambling addiction has been spared jail a second time.

27 year old, Mark Hehir, from Kilgevrin, had pleaded guilty to stealing the money from his former employers Galway City Bin company over a six-month period in 2016.

Mark Hehir was given a wholly suspended two-year sentence and ordered to undertake 240 hours of community service by Judge Rory McCabe at Galway Circuit Criminal Court in January.

The Director of Public Prosecutions sought a review of Hehir’s sentence on grounds that it was “unduly lenient”.

