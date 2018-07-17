Galway Bay fm newsroom – An former underage football star from Tuam, who admitted stealing 300 thousand euro from his employer to fund a gambling addiction has been spared jail a second time.
27 year old, Mark Hehir, from Kilgevrin, had pleaded guilty to stealing the money from his former employers Galway City Bin company over a six-month period in 2016.
Mark Hehir was given a wholly suspended two-year sentence and ordered to undertake 240 hours of community service by Judge Rory McCabe at Galway Circuit Criminal Court in January.
The Director of Public Prosecutions sought a review of Hehir’s sentence on grounds that it was “unduly lenient”.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….
Former Galway underage GAA star spared jail sentence for theft
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An former underage football star from Tuam, who admitted stealing 300 thousand euro from his employer to fund a gambling addiction has been spared jail a second time.