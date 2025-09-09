Former Galway TD admits to driving under the influence of cocaine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A former Galway East Fianna Fáil and Labour TD has admitted to driving under the influence of cocaine, after being stopped at a checkpoint in Cummer in June 2023.

Colm Keaveney pleaded guilty at Tuam District Court this afternoon to a charge of drug driving, and to two other charges of driving without insurance,

The case, which has been adjourned on more than ten occasions was back before Judge James Faughnan.

In late July 2024, he was stopped on two separate occasions for failing to display a valid insurance disc.

The court was told Mr Keaveney has two previous convictions, the most recent dating from July, when he was fined €250 and banned from driving for four years.

They related to an incident in Boyle, Co Roscommon in October 2024, when Mr Keaveney failed to stop after a collision with another vehicle and subsequently failed to provide a blood or urine sample.

Defence solicitor Gearóid Geraghty told Judge Faughnan that 54 year old Mr Keaveney’s parents had died within seven days of each other and that his client had suffered significantly over a period of time, as a result of the publicity generated by the case.

Judge Faughnan acknowledged the accused’s “significant fall from grace”.

He said that a probation report was warranted, particularly in light of the aftercare being provided, following completion of a drug treatment programme.

The case has been put back to November to allow for completion of the report.