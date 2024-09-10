Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of cocaine is challenging a blood test sample used to convict him.
The court proceedings against the former Fianna Fáil and Labour politician were today adjourned until next month.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
53 year old Colm Keaveney of Kilcrevanty, Tuam, had been charged with driving with cocaine in his system, contrary to the Road Traffic Act.
The offence is alleged to have occurred at Cummer in Tuam on 12 June 2023.
When the case came before Judge James Faughnan at Tuam District Court this afternoon, another charge of driving without insurance, alleged to have occurred on the same date, was brought against him today.
Both charges will be heard at the District Court on October 8th.
The post Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Minor traffic disruption expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads
Minor traffic disruption is expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads over the next few days Surfac...
Council looks to pilot ‘tourism tax’ for sustainable tourism development
Galway City Council is looking to become a pilot for a new ‘tourism tax’ to support sustainable t...
University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year
University of Galway Students’ Union has announced its charity partners for the upcoming ac...
Works to be carried out on dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor
Works are set to be carried out on a dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor. The road at He...
Galway West TD slams ‘shared bed student accommodation’ offers as shocking and unsuitable
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has slammed the situation whereby students are left with no choice...
Dr Martin Daly cites need for ‘common sense’ as reason for going forward for Fianna Fáil candidacy
Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly has cited the need for ‘common sense voices’ as one of his...
Galway Traveller Movement calls on Government to take mental health of community more seriously
Galway Traveller Movement is urging the Government to take issues surrounding the mental health o...
Signage for national speed limit changes to cost €1.2m across County Galway
New signage to be installed across County Galway ahead of the implementation of national speed li...