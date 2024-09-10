Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample

Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of cocaine is challenging a blood test sample used to convict him.

The court proceedings against the former Fianna Fáil and Labour politician were today adjourned until next month.





53 year old Colm Keaveney of Kilcrevanty, Tuam, had been charged with driving with cocaine in his system, contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

The offence is alleged to have occurred at Cummer in Tuam on 12 June 2023.

When the case came before Judge James Faughnan at Tuam District Court this afternoon, another charge of driving without insurance, alleged to have occurred on the same date, was brought against him today.

Both charges will be heard at the District Court on October 8th.

