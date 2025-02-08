  • Services

Services

Former Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is nominated to the Seanad by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Former Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is nominated to the Seanad by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has been named one of the eleven nominees for the Seanad by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

The incoming senator will become the eighth Galway representative joining Ollie Crowe, Gerald Craughwell, Shane Curley, Sean Kyne, Ronan Mullen, Alice Mary Higgins and PJ Murphy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced six nominees – former Limerick mayoral candidate Dee Ryan, broadcaster and Louth general election candidate Alison Comyn, outgoing Dublin Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee, Tipperary Councillor Imelda Goldsboro and former Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty.

Tánaiste Simon Harris announced five – They are Nui Galway graduate and broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn from Kilkenny, outgoing Donegal Senator Nikki Bradley, Cork Councillor Noel O’Donovan, Councillor Garrett Scahill from Roscommon and Councillor Manus Boyle from Donegal.

The Taoiseach said that He intends to advise the President to convene the first meeting of the new Seanad on Wednesday 12 February.

More like this:
no_space
Galway sees second biggest jump in January car sales in the country

Galway saw the second biggest surge of any county in Ireland in new car purchases during the mont...

no_space
Galway business leaders raise €217,091 for COPE Galway’s homeless service

The 44 brave souls who took part in the thirteenth annual COPE Galway Business Leaders’ Sleep Out...

no_space
Crowdfunding will help get storm-ravaged food business back on its feet

Aonghus Ó Coistealbha agreed it was ‘mad’ to venture outside as Storm Éowyn was doing its worst a...

no_space
Galway's new TDs weigh in on Government response to Storm Éowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's newest TDs have been weighing in on the Gove...

no_space
Galway companies showcased at tourism promotion event in France

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAran Island Ferries and Killary Fjord Boat Tours have...

no_space
Night-time initiative for young people returns to Galway for 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA night-time initiative designed for young people is ...

no_space
Updated information of city and county Community Response Hubs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMShowers will remain available in Galway City Communit...

no_space
Dunmore native Caoimhe Glynn, otherwise known as Reylta, competes at Eurosong Final tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDunmore native singer-songwriter Caoimhe Glynn, also ...

no_space
Galway gears up for global Marching Band Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYou might have heard during the week that Galway has ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up