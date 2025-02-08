Former Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is nominated to the Seanad by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte has been named one of the eleven nominees for the Seanad by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

The incoming senator will become the eighth Galway representative joining Ollie Crowe, Gerald Craughwell, Shane Curley, Sean Kyne, Ronan Mullen, Alice Mary Higgins and PJ Murphy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced six nominees – former Limerick mayoral candidate Dee Ryan, broadcaster and Louth general election candidate Alison Comyn, outgoing Dublin Senator Lorraine Clifford Lee, Tipperary Councillor Imelda Goldsboro and former Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty.

Tánaiste Simon Harris announced five – They are Nui Galway graduate and broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn from Kilkenny, outgoing Donegal Senator Nikki Bradley, Cork Councillor Noel O’Donovan, Councillor Garrett Scahill from Roscommon and Councillor Manus Boyle from Donegal.

The Taoiseach said that He intends to advise the President to convene the first meeting of the new Seanad on Wednesday 12 February.