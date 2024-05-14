Former Galway Debenhams workers determined to fight any future appeal on reduced redundancy payments

Former Debenhams workers, including those in Galway, say they’re determined to fight any future appeal by KPMG in relation to their reduced redundancy payments.

Over 800 workers, who lost their jobs in 2020 when the department store went into liquidation, were awarded just two weeks pay after KPMG appealed the initial award of eight weeks.





Trade union Mandate, which represents the workers, says it has been told that KPMG now intends to appeal the Labour Court decision to the High Court on a point of law.

Former Debenhams shop steward Valerie Conlon says the redundancy is already much smaller than what was agreed in 2016, and they are determined to fight for it.

