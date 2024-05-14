  • Services

Services

Former Galway Debenhams workers determined to fight any future appeal on reduced redundancy payments

Published:

Former Galway Debenhams workers determined to fight any future appeal on reduced redundancy payments
Share story:

Former Debenhams workers, including those in Galway, say they’re determined to fight any future appeal by KPMG in relation to their reduced redundancy payments.

Over 800 workers, who lost their jobs in 2020 when the department store went into liquidation, were awarded just two weeks pay after KPMG appealed the initial award of eight weeks.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Trade union Mandate, which represents the workers, says it has been told that KPMG now intends to appeal the Labour Court decision to the High Court on a point of law.

Former Debenhams shop steward Valerie Conlon says the redundancy is already much smaller than what was agreed in 2016, and they are determined to fight for it.

The post Former Galway Debenhams workers determined to fight any future appeal on reduced redundancy payments appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort

Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at the Health centre on Ennis Road. The incident occu...

no_space
Break-in at business premises in Clifden and Salthill

Gardaí in Clifden are investigating a burglary at a business premises on Market Street It occurre...

no_space
Plans lodged for ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballinderreen

Planning permission is being sought for a temporary ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballind...

no_space
Claims Galway lagging behind on EV charging infrastructure

It’s being claimed that Galway is lagging behind when it comes to charging infrastructure f...

no_space
Radisson Hotel in Crown Square to be groups first “millennial geared” Radisson RED in Ireland

The Radisson Hotel under construction at Crown Square in Mervue is to be the groups first Radisso...

no_space
Galway unemployment levels continue to decrease

Unemployment levels across Galway city and county are continuing to decrease. There has been a sm...

no_space
Galway City Council urged to tackle serious litter problem in Doughiska

Galway City Council is being urged to tackle a serious litter problem in Doughiska. Fianna Fáil C...

no_space
Judge throws out dozens of speed cases over van

Motorists caught speeding on Church Street in Ballinasloe who turned up to court – or were repres...

no_space
Feet on the beat is only way to beat the burglars

Gardaí living and working in rural areas was one of the most effective ways of targeting burglars...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up