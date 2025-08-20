Former Galway Clinic CEO joins Platform94

Platform94 has announced the appointment of Joe O’Donovan as Fractional Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the latest addition to the pioneering Fractional C-Suite initiative.

Over a distinguished career, Joe spent 13 years as CFO and later CEO of Galway Clinic, where he oversaw significant operational and commercial expansion, cementing its position as one of Ireland’s leading healthcare providers.

He went on to serve as CEO of Grace Healthcare, is a former member of the Medical Council of Ireland and currently advises scaling innovator ByoWave as Fractional CFO.

Earlier in his career, Joe trained with Arthur Andersen, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant while working with major international clients.

In his new role with Platform94, Joe will work independently with scaling companies throughout the west and northwest, helping founders and leadership teams align financial strategy with ambitious growth plans.

His remit will include everything from funding models and commercial planning to cash flow optimisation, capital raise readiness, and financial governance.

“Scaling is as much about building the right financial architecture as it is about market opportunity,” he said.

“I’m excited to collaborate with ambitious founders here, ensuring they have the financial strength, strategic foresight, and confidence to achieve successful growth.”

Joe will be based at Platform94’s Galway HQ, working on-site with companies and across the regional SCALE by Platform94 community.

His appointment follows the recent addition of former Netflix VP of HR Sue Gannon as Fractional Chief People Officer, further expanding Platform94’s mission to connect scaling companies with deeply experienced C-level leaders on a fractional or project basis.

“Financial strategy is at the heart of every successful scaling journey,” said Marie Donnellan, CEO of Platform94.

“Joe’s track record in leading high-growth organisations through complex expansion is exactly the kind of expertise our companies need. His ability to combine strategic insight with hands-on operational leadership makes him an invaluable asset for businesses ready to take the next step.”

Pictured: New appointment…Joe O’Donovan and CEO of Platform94, Marie Donnellan. Photo: Brian Harding.