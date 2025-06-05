Former England rugby coach Stuart Lancaster takes over in Galway

Former England national coach Stuart Lancaster has been appointed Head Coach of Connacht Rugby, in what is seen as a major coup for the western province.

Lancaster has signed a two-year contract and comes to Galway with a wealth of coaching experience at the highest level of the sport, across all three major European leagues and at international level.

He most recently served as Head Coach of Racing 92 in France, and before then enjoyed a hugely successful seven-year spell as Senior Coach of Leinster Rugby.

With primary responsibility for the day-to-day coaching of the team, he helped lead Leinster to four consecutive PRO14 titles and four Champions Cup finals, including victory in the 2018 decider.

He made the move to Leinster after four years as Head Coach of the England national team, whom he led for four Six Nations campaigns and the 2015 Rugby World Cup in his native country.

He was appointed to that role after four years as the RFU’s Head of Elite Player Development, where his primary remit was to help young players realise their potential at club and international level.

Lancaster began his coaching career over 20 years ago, as Head of Academy at Leeds RFU. He was then appointed Head Coach of the Leeds Tykes in 2006, leading them to promotion to the English Premiership in his first year in charge. After a further year as Head Coach, he was promoted to the RFU.

As Head Coach, Lancaster will also have responsibility for defence, thereby completing next season’s coaching team. Joining him will be new attack coach Rod Seib, scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker, and lineout and maul coach John Muldoon.

Pictured: Galway bound: Stuart Lancaster.