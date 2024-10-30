Former city councillor to run for Green Party in Roscommon Galway

A former city councillor has been chosen to run for the Green Party in the Roscommon Galway constituency in the upcoming General Election.

Martina O’ Connor was elected to the City Council in 2019, but lost her seat in the recent local elections.

She still lives in the city and works in healthcare in Abbeyknockmoy.

Meanwhile, Green Party Senator and former city councillor Pauline O Reilly will stand in Galway West – and she’s also been named the party’s Director of Elections.

And under the Green banner in Galway East will be education manager Eoin Madden – who had a reasonable showing in June’s local elections in Athenry/Oranmore.