Former Caltra bar and shop to be developed into three residential units

An unoccupied public house in an East Galway village will be demolished to make way for a small residential development after the owners took their case to An Bord Pleanála.

Planning permission had been refused by Galway County Council to redevelop the building, in the heart of Caltra, which is said to be in an extremely poor state of repair.

Padraig and Margaret Killilea want to build three residential units on the site of the old, licensed premises, shop and living accommodation.

The proposed residential units will be two storeys in height and with two bedrooms at first floor level.

It is also proposed to decommission the existing sub-standard septic tank and the provision of a new proprietary effluent treatment system.

A senior inspector with An Bord Pleanála said that there was no connection to the public foul network at this location to serve the proposed development.

She recommended a planning refusal, but – in deciding not to accept the Inspector’s recommendation – the Board was satisfied that the proposed development represented an improvement in wastewater treatment arrangements on site.

This, they said, would be in accordance with applicable Environmental Protection Agency guidance, would greatly reduce the risk to groundwater, and would not pose a risk to any European Sites

When the matter came before Galway County Council several months ago, Oliver Higgins, Chartered Engineers, explained the building is in a seriously dilapidated state and is structurally unstable.

He explained to planners at the time that parts of the roof have collapsed, causing leaks and exposure to the elements.

The first-floor joists are in poor condition with wet and dry rot. The stairs are dangerous and structurally compromised while there are serious structural cracks in some of the walls – with rising damp also a major problem.

Slates on the roof are loose and dangerous and there is debris in many of the rooms which has been caused by the plaster coming off the walls and ceilings. It was Mr Higgins’ opinion that the demolition of the property from a health and safety standpoint alone was necessary – and once that has been done, the site can be brought back into life in the centre of Caltra village.

When the matter came before Galway County Council, planners refused permission on the basis that the sewage treatment plant was not capable of accommodating an additional three dwellings and would be prejudicial to public health.

Planners also concluded that in the absence of a suitable connection to a public sewer network, the proposed development would have environmental implications.

