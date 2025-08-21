  • Services

Former Barnados CEO says Labour backing Catherine Connolly for President is 'mistake'

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fergus Finlay says it was a mistake for the Labour Party to back Galway West TD Catherine Connolly for the Presidency.

The former Barnardos CEO said the Independent TD has shown contempt for the party since leaving in 2006.

Labour has backed her for the upcoming election – along with the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.

The Irish Times reports Fergus Finlay asked Ivana Bacik in January if he could run for President for the party.

Mr. Finlay says he would have liked to see Labour attempt to field its own candidate:

 

 

