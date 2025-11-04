  • Services

Services

Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein to speak at city event

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein to speak at city event
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A former assistant to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is set to speak at an event in the city on Thursday.

Zelda Perkins will give the annual Sheehy Skeffington Annual Distinguished Lecture at University of Galway.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 16 year sentence following a rape conviction in California.

He’s also awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in a retrial in New York, and he’s also facing a third retrial on other charges.

In 2017, his former assistant Zelda Perkins became the first former Weinstein employee to publicly break her non disclosure agreement.

She outlined her experiences of widespread abuse, exposing herself to great risk in the process.

Since then, she’s become a leading voice for reform, and is a co-founder of Can’t Buy My Silence, a global campaign dedicated to the misuse of NDAs.

‘Speaking Truth, Leading Change: A Conversation with Zelda Perkins’ takes place at the Cairnes Building at University of Galway on Thursday at midday.

 

Photo credit – YouTube/BBC

More like this:
no_space
Round of applause as Catherine Connolly's Galway West Dáil seat formally vacated

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a round of applause - from all sides -...

no_space
Gort man jailed for drugging and sexually assaulting teenager

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man who drugged and sexually assaulted a teenage gi...

no_space
Appeal for information as vehicle parked outside Tuam house set alight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating an incident in Tuam during w...

no_space
Garda appeal after rocks thrown at buses in Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating multiple instances of traffi...

no_space
National event to highlight East Galway peat-transition projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn event will take place in Westmeath tomorrow to sho...

no_space
Galway Simon supported 38% more families in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was an increase of 38 per cent in the number of...

no_space
Over €300K for Renville Park and Casla outdoor projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than a quarter of a million euro has been alloca...

no_space
Athenry public meeting to discuss threats to community sector

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting will take place in Athenry this week...

no_space
Home help waiting lists in Galway described as "alarming"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 350 people are currently on waiting lists to rec...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up