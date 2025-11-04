Former assistant to Harvey Weinstein to speak at city event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A former assistant to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is set to speak at an event in the city on Thursday.

Zelda Perkins will give the annual Sheehy Skeffington Annual Distinguished Lecture at University of Galway.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 16 year sentence following a rape conviction in California.

He’s also awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in a retrial in New York, and he’s also facing a third retrial on other charges.

In 2017, his former assistant Zelda Perkins became the first former Weinstein employee to publicly break her non disclosure agreement.

She outlined her experiences of widespread abuse, exposing herself to great risk in the process.

Since then, she’s become a leading voice for reform, and is a co-founder of Can’t Buy My Silence, a global campaign dedicated to the misuse of NDAs.

‘Speaking Truth, Leading Change: A Conversation with Zelda Perkins’ takes place at the Cairnes Building at University of Galway on Thursday at midday.

