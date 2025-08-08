  • Services

Services

Former arcade and bowling alley in Oranmore to become major medical centre

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Former arcade and bowling alley in Oranmore to become major medical centre
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light’s been given to transform a former arcade and bowling alley in Oranmore into a major medical centre.

The building, beside the IMC Oranmore cinema, has been vacant for a considerable time.

In recent years, plans were at an advanced stage to transform the space into a large-scale office development.

But they were ultimately shelved and now developer Pinnacle Real Estate Limited has now secured permission for a significant medical centre.

It’ll span four floors with a wide range of consulting, diagnostic and treatment suites, with a total floor space of 6,342sqm.

The developer expects it would employ around 75 staff and operate between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

A report submitted as part of the planning application also notes that long-running plans from the HSE to develop a Primary Care Centre in Oranmore have made little progress.

This planned centre, it claims, will facilitate a wide-range of much needed facilities in the Oranmore area.

County planners have given permission with routine conditions attached

2560655

 

More like this:
no_space
Councillor calls for more frequent valuations on vacant sites and homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor says there's a pressing need for mo...

no_space
Uisce Eireann slammed over 'botch job' works on main city road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann is coming under fire over a 'botch job'...

no_space
Caulfield confirms some players have signed pre-contract agreements with other clubs

Having seen their side’s poor run continue last Friday when they lost to basement side Cork City,...

no_space
Madra issues urgent appeal as 13 puppies found near Bushypark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMadra is issuing an urgent appeal for help after 13 p...

no_space
Salthill-native Senator calls for politicians' allowances to be restored to 'pre-crash levels'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell is calling ...

no_space
Green light for major new theatre building in heart of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light's been given for a major new theatre ...

no_space
Galway West TD labels Revenue overpayments as 'further disregard for taxpayer money'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell says overpayments to R...

no_space
Road closures on key city streets on Saturday for annual 'Streets of Galway' race

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere'll be closures on key roads in the city tomorro...

no_space
Galway auditions this weekend for becoming video doorbell voice

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway auditions to become the Irish voice of a d...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up