Former arcade and bowling alley in Oranmore to become major medical centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light’s been given to transform a former arcade and bowling alley in Oranmore into a major medical centre.

The building, beside the IMC Oranmore cinema, has been vacant for a considerable time.

In recent years, plans were at an advanced stage to transform the space into a large-scale office development.

But they were ultimately shelved and now developer Pinnacle Real Estate Limited has now secured permission for a significant medical centre.

It’ll span four floors with a wide range of consulting, diagnostic and treatment suites, with a total floor space of 6,342sqm.

The developer expects it would employ around 75 staff and operate between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

A report submitted as part of the planning application also notes that long-running plans from the HSE to develop a Primary Care Centre in Oranmore have made little progress.

This planned centre, it claims, will facilitate a wide-range of much needed facilities in the Oranmore area.

County planners have given permission with routine conditions attached

