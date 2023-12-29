The final formal designation of a large swathe of Connemara as a Special Area of Conservation has been confirmed

This designation enshrined the environmental status of the area known as the Connemara Bog Complex in Irish and European Law.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This report from Máirtín Ó Catháin.

The post Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed appeared first on Galway Bay FM.