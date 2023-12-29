Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed
The final formal designation of a large swathe of Connemara as a Special Area of Conservation has been confirmed
This designation enshrined the environmental status of the area known as the Connemara Bog Complex in Irish and European Law.
This report from Máirtín Ó Catháin.
