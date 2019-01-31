Forget about the fads – just try a little bit of everything

Country Living with Francis Farragher

My papa, long since gone to his eternal reward, always had one piece of advice that stuck in my head down through the years, even if I didn’t always adhere to it when it came to the consumption of certain beverages and maybe the odd food binge as well.

When fireside debates would flourish about the merits of one food or another, his great saying was: ‘All things in moderation: have a little bit of everything and you won’t go too far wrong’.

Now in 2019, there’s a great food debate going on about we should all be going vegetarian or vegan . . . or at least close enough to it . . . although I did nearly choke on my ham sandwich when I heard Leo Varadkar, throw in his tuppence ha’penny worth about saving the planet by cutting down on his meat consumption.

Maybe, not the smartest thing in the world for our Taoiseach to say, given that each year, we export in the region of €4 billion in meat products. Some figure for such a small country.

Anyway, the heads of lettuce and chopped onions had barely slipped down the Taoiseach’s throat when he started to backtrack at a rate of knots, and then boasted of having enjoyed a Hereford steak the previous evening. Oh God, I don’t which was worse . . . the disease or the cure!

There is though a grown fad or trend, whatever title anyone wants to put on it, of a growing segment of the population opting for a more plant-based diet, a consumer movement that of course that can’t be ignored by the food producers of this world, the retail sectors and the restaurant business.

How far it will go and how long it will last for is of course the big question and sometimes you do wonder about some of those ‘right things to do’ that have reared their heads in food consumption down through the decades.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

