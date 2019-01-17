Forestry delivered a return of over €5m to Galway farmers in 2017

OVER 750 farmers in Co. Galway received forest premium payments of over €3.1 million in 2017, according to the latest figures released by the Dept. of Agriculture.

By the end of 2017, almost 10% of the total land area in Galway was under forest cover – 60,605 hectares or almost 150,000 acres, the Department figures reveal.

Tree planting and forestry cover continues to grow in the county with 400 hectares (close on 1,000 acres) newly planted during the course of 2017.

According to Dept. of Agriculture estimates, there are now 950 full-time employees in the forestry sector in Galway while the value of timber sold by private forestry owners (mostly farmers) in 2017 was €1.967 million.

The total volume of timber produced in Galway during 2017 was 330,000 cubic metres or 792,000 tonnes with almost 80% of this under Coillte (the State forestry body) ownership.

Private forest owners in Galway sold off 68,000 cubic metres (163,200 tonnes) of timber in 2017 bringing in gross income to them of almost €2m.

In terms of the national picture, Galway is second only to Cork for total forest cover – 12% of all forests in the country are located in Cork with 8% of all Irish forests located in Galway.

Excluding Coillte, private forest owners in Ireland during 2017 grossed a total income of €97m between the payout of premium and the sales of timber.

The Dept. of Agriculture are predicting in their Forestry Facts and Figures Bulletin that Galway is set to become the top forestry county in Ireland over the next six years with Kerry hot on its heels.

