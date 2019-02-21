Ford reveals new Focus ST

Ford has revealed the all-new Focus ST to add the traits of a nimble hot-hatchback to the thrill of driving to a practical family car.

Designed by Ford Performance, the new Focus ST is available in five-door and wagon body styles with unique suspension, braking and powertrain configurations for the most responsive and agile driving experience on road and track.

A new engine line-up makes available to drivers up to 12% more power and 17% more torque compared with the previous model. Ford’s 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol and 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines both deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the rev-range, for fast-revving sports performance.

For the first time an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) for a front-wheel drive vehicle is fitted for better cornering and stability, sharper responses to changing grip levels and driver inputs using computer-controlled pre-emptive actuation.

There’s a choice of six-speed manual or quick-shifting new seven-speed automatic transmissions, and Selectable Drive Modes technology is introduced to the Focus ST for the first time. This enables drivers to adjust the vehicle’s character to suit the driving scenario.

Engine response is enhanced using a low-inertia twin-scroll turbocharger in the 2.3-litre while innovative anti-lag technology developed for the Ford GT supercar and F-150 Raptor pick-up is introduced to the Focus ST, for immediate power delivery in Sport and Track Drive Modes..

Focus ST 2.0-litre EcoBlue models feature Torque Vectoring Control technology, which improves road holding and reduces understeer by applying brake force to the inside front wheel when cornering. Larger front and rear brake components provide the foundation for a high performance braking system with improved stopping power and fade resistance.

