Ford looks to the future with new range of vehicles

Ford is eyeing the immediate future with an extensive range of new vehicles that it says are designed to help make cities cleaner and quieter by increasingly using more environmentally friendly electric power.

Under a new Ford Hybrid banner, the range will cover everything from small family cars to SUVs and people-movers – with a Mustang-inspired performance SUV and fully electric Transit van also on the way.

Ford chiefs say that they committed to delivering a fresh range of fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles that are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers – whether tackling the school run, delivering parcels or looking for performance.

Staring with a new Kuga mid-size SUV Ford say that they will offer the widest range of hybrid options the company has ever made available and will deliver a pure-electric driving range in excess of 50 km with the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid model; the same range being targeted by the new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid eight-seat people-mover. The line-up of hybrid SUVs will be complemented by the all new seven-seat Explorer Plug-In Hybrid.

Ford also revealed new electrified passenger vehicles – the Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid and Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models – that feature mild-hybrid technology for reduced CO2 emissions, better fuel efficiency, and a more responsive and rewarding driving experience.

For commercial vehicle customers a new all-electric Transit will join its line-up of electrified commercial vehicles in 2021. Designed to deliver pure-electric power, the new van will both contribute to cleaner, quieter towns and cities, and reduce costs for business and operators.

