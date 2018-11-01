Ford listens to its customers to deliver a sleek new-look Focus

By Gerry Murphy

It not so surprising that Ford, through the years, has a special place in the hearts of Irish motorists. Since it replaced the Escort back in 1998, the Focus has flown the ‘blue oval’ flag high and has been one of Ireland’s favourite cars.

Freshly landed on the Irish market, the new Ford Focus, like many of its predecessors, just urges you to take to the road with a sense of fun and driving pleasure.

This week’s test car is their ST-Line model with a new 1.5 diesel 120ps engine. Sitting on 18” alloys (17” standard) you also get an ST-Line body kit, twin polished tail pipes, large rear spoiler, keyless start, interior sports trim, sports suspension and ST-Line scuff plates. This kit is what make the ST-line look more sporty and eye-catching.

While the new shape at first glance might not look too different to the car that it replaces, a closer look shows that the new car is sleeker, slightly larger and lower to the ground. It maintains signature elements from the Ford design team that are familiar and proved successful for a while and it is not surprising that they have followed the same lines.

Indeed they collaborated closely with existing customers when coming up with this new car and the results are rather nifty with its big intake spaces in the front through to the big rear spoiler that makes this car stand out.

The most striking advances though have been made on the inside. A new dash layout and better positioning of switches and controls make it a driver orientated space with great seats and more legroom and shoulder room for passengers too. Add the latest technology fit for modern driving, the latest connectivity and rear-view camera and you have a car that most would be proud to show off.

Ford introduce a new Wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones means no need for charging cables in the centre console. Devices can remain connected via Bluetooth to Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system while charging

