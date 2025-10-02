For Us turns out to be an album for everyone

Published:
-
-
Author: Cian O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell
The Mayo native’s emotive brand of dance music may have taken a while to form – but over the past three years, Elaine Mai has been carefully shaping her second album, which will be unveiled to the world later this month.
Mai has roots in Galway indie-pop – some may remember her from dreamy guitar band Go Panda Go – but she established herself as a major figure in Irish electronic music with 2021 LP Home.
Its sequel, For Us, arrived last Friday, eight songs long and littered with collaborations. There are familiar partners for Mai in MayKay and Sinéad White, as well as interesting contributions from Limerick artist MuRli and Soda Blonde’s Faye O’Rourke.
There is little to suggest that this list of people would naturally slot into a cohesive tracklist, but For Us achieves just that.
“It’s probably just a mutual trust and respect, and some kind of affinity with each other,” Mai says of a commonality among the collaborators.
“There are different styles, and the artists are very diverse, so it’s not like anyone is working in the same genre. But what we do definitely have in common is we get on really well.
“Sometimes I’ve been put in a situation where I’ve worked with someone, and we immediately have a rapport. That doesn’t happen all of the time, so I think it’s why I’ve been drawn to these collaborators.
“MuRli’s a good example. I don’t know that MuRli and I would’ve ever crossed paths or come to a collaboration, but we got paired up to do something with Jameson and we just sparked immediately. He’s just so good to work with.”
Mai crafted much of the record alone, in advance of offering her material up to other voices. Most of what you hear now on the album is what came back straight away when the instrumental tracks were sent out to collaborators.
Pictured: Elaine Mai…new album out this month.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Tomás in the clear for donor sister’s big day after lifesaving transplant
It was a double celebration for the Fahy family of Ballinasloe when their son – six months on fro...
Embrace hearing care as a key part of your overall health plan
By Johane Mouton, Hidden Hearing Clinical Diagnostic Audiologist Your hearing is invaluable; i...
Keeping it reel – friends unite for unique album
Arts Week with Judy Murphy The friendship between Máirín Fahy and Patsy Broderick stretches ba...
Abbeyknockmoy minors hit goal trail in decisive victory
Abbeyknockmoy 5-23 Liam Mellows 4-15 By Ivan Smyth in Carnmore CODY Morrissey’s impressi...
Debate shows Connolly has the real momentum
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Presidential election has been compared to 1990 – prima...
More pensioners left with nowhere to go
Homelessness among pensioners in the West of Ireland has more than doubled in three years, sparki...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Typhoid outbreak Seven cases of typhoid fever from the districts of Ballindooley, Ball...
Me and the Big C
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara This will be my last column for a while. Aft...
ANC and livestock payments: key issues in Budget
BUDGET 2026 – to be revealed on Tuesday next, October 7th – will be judged by West of Ireland far...