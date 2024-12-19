For all the news you never knew you needed to know

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 3 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
For as long as I can remember, I’ve read and loved newspapers; even back in boarding school, I used to breach the security cordon to go to the shop and buy a paper – and I can admit that now because the statute of limitations as to my crime is long past.
To be clear, the crime was not buying newspapers; it was leaving the school grounds in the first place.
But roll on a few years later and the chance to earn a living, working in newspapers was a dream come true – even though one teacher whose counsel I’d sought told me I’d be better off applying for the ESB.
We laughed about it years later and by then I’d landed a job in the Connacht Tribune – to my father’s delight – before setting off on a tour of Ireland to work in Cork, Dublin, Athlone and back to Galway almost 18 years ago.
Hopefully the journey isn’t over yet, but even if it ended now, it’s been a privilege to be able to work at something I love – a job that gives you a whole new challenge every week and sense of pride every time the paper hits the shops.
Yet now more than ever, the newspaper industry is under threat and, while the new media converts might believe otherwise, the world would be a poorer place without them.
That doesn’t mean that the future necessarily involves getting your diet of news from the printed page, but it equally doesn’t mean free access to the news of the world on your phone or tablet.
Because gathering, generating, distilling and packaging the news comes at a price, whether you want to read that digitally or in the old-fashioned way on the page.
And if that isn’t done by journalists, you cannot be entirely sure where it came from.
That doesn’t mean you have no choice but to read them; of course you do. You can use whatever sources you so choose – but ours has our name on it and that’s a more of provenance and verification that anonymous posts haven’t got.
And still it’s never been more fashionable to suggest we’re finished, that we’re biased and that there’s a new world order when it comes to news and communications.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Loughrea left to rue spurned chances in agonising loss to Dublin’s Na Fianna
Na Fianna 0-17 Loughrea 0-16 ONE-point defeats are killers, especially when a team leaves e...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Blocking the way At the weekly meeting of the Galway Urban Council, on Thursday, Mr. M...
Loughrea upset the odds with league win over Colga
By Mike Rafferty THOUGH the focus of most followers of the local game were on the Premier Divi...
Farmers have a critical role to play in improving Ireland’s water quality
By SINÉAD DEVANEY “ALL sectors of Irish agriculture will have to implement practice change to ...
Five Galway entries on shortlist for SFA awards
Five Galway-based companies have received six nominations between then for the Small Firms Associ...
Internet wipe out as storm hits sub-standard network
Large chunks of Galway have been left without internet access for weeks amid storm damage to the ...
Annaghdown fall at the final hurdle to classy Carlow side
Bennekerry-Tinryland 2-10 Annaghdown 1-7 By DARREN KELLY AT CROKE PARK HISTORY was ...
Galway United stars enjoy Ladies Day at the Áras
The achievements of Galway United’s senior women’s side in 2024 received the presidential seal of...
Leisureland gigs offers Shampain Christmas!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In the last couple of years, under the moniker Shampain, Cóilí...