Footloose team at St. Jarlath's Tuam win 2 national awards

The Footloose cast and production team from St. Jarlath’s College in Tuam have won 2 national awards.

At the Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards held today, they scooped Best Student Production Team, while Cameron Heneghan was named Best Support Actor for his role as Reverand Shaw.

It’s Cameron’s 6th and final production for the college, having been in every musical since 1st year.

St. Jarlaths runs the longest running school musical in the country – with its first production taking place in 1944 in the middle of the Second World War.

