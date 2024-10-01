Footballing mums take flight for the Big Apple

By Aoibhe Connolly

A group of Galway mums – many of whom only returned to active sport after the birth of their babies – are off to the Big Apple next month to represent the county at a transatlantic festival of Gaelic football.

They are all members of Monivea/Abbey’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others – established in 2016 and now boasting almost 50 members – and they will be taking on 34 other Irish teams and five host clubs in the New York Festival of Football this October.

The five-day trip will be self-funded by the ladies themselves – but their club is also organising a fundraising blitz and raffle this Saturday to assist with additional expenses, including registration fees and transport costs.

This blitz will host several other Mothers&Others teams from around Galway and will feature a friendly tournament and raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a Samsung A9+ tablet, Fitbit tracker watch, and several vouchers for local businesses.

Fiona Finnerty is the Monivea/Abbey Mothers&Others co-ordinator – and she attested to the extensive time and effort contributed by members of the club and management to make this a reality for the team.

“A special mention should be given to our coach, Paul Walsh, from ShapeUp Fitness, for the work he has put into the team over the last few years,” she said.

She also outlined the many positive impacts that the Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative has had on the community of Monivea – providing an outlet for women to put aside an hour each week for themselves; for socialisation and enjoyment, while still promoting exercise for those of all ages.

Fiona Treacy is another founding member of the Monivea/Abbey Mothers&Others team, and she again emphasised the pride of those in the community at the opportunity to participate in the New York tournament.

“It’s a huge honour for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited for our journey ahead”, she said.

“Our team, like many other Mothers&Others teams across our county, is integral to its club by showing that fun in exercise doesn’t stop at a certain age.”

Monivea/Abbey is one of more than 500 clubs now affiliated to Gaelic4Mothers&Others, which was first set up by the LGFA in 2008, with the aim of creating a fun, non-competitive environment for women to enjoy their recommended weekly exercise.

While GAA-affiliated sports traditionally place a strong emphasis on promoting competition for children and young adults, LGFA committee members began to observe a deficiency in the provision of activities tailored to older women and mothers, who, more often than not, drop their children off at training sessions to return later for collection.

Women over 25 who are not registered with any club football can meet once a week to play in a relaxed and inclusive sporting environment.

It provides them with a unique opportunity to stay physically active within a non-competitive framework and often equips clubs with new members who may take on volunteer or coaching roles in the future.

And now it also offers the prospect of international travel – which the Monivea/Abbey ladies aim to make the most of!

“While we are away, we would love everyone to stay connected with the team on their social media pages for updates, fundraising information, and a behind-the-scenes look at our journey to New York”, said Fiona Treacy.

It’s the latest chapter in Monivea/Abbey’s Gaelic4Moth ers&Others initiative – with plenty more to come.

Pictured: Monivea/Abbey’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others – all set for the Big Apple.