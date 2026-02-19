Footballers defy the odds again with a storming comeback against Kerry

-
-
Author: John McIntyre
~ 2 minutes read
Inside Track with John McIntyre
IT’S fair to say every county has been going at it hammer and tongs in the National Football League so far, but what happens from now? Similar to 12 months ago Donegal are blazing a trail after the opening three rounds and are the only team with maximum points.
But their manager Jim McGuinness has a jaundiced view of too much progression in the league, and it was clear in 2025 that Donegal applied the handbrake when relegation was taken out of the equation. Other counties also see reaching a league final as a double-edged sword given the proximity of the championship.
Kerry and Dublin, however, don’t share such misgivings and both counties are multiple winners of the league and championship in the same year. Kerry again did the double in 2025, and Jack O’Connor won’t mind one iota if the Kingdom again have a successful spring campaign.
Some counties would love to get their hands on a league title – Galway haven’t won one in 45 years – but now that the inter-county season is being packed into seven months, team managements are generally using the league as a sorting out process to get their best 15 on the field for the championship.
Of course, Kerry can afford to chase league glory hard as the Munster championship has become increasingly uncompetitive. Straying on top in the province doesn’t take too much effort, ensuring they have no shortage of reserves of energy for the All-Ireland series.
Winning a league title would do Galway no harm, for instance. Padraic Joyce had made no secret of his desire to finally end the county’s famine in the competition and after their comeback exploits against Armagh and Kerry, they at least remain in contention to make the league final.
There is nothing to boost a team’s confidence more than winning titles and though Galway stumbled in the opening round against Mayo at Pearse Stadium, the Tribesmen have displayed no shortage of resolution in getting their league campaign back on track. Given they are short so many regulars, beating Armagh and drawing with Kerry away were notable achievements.
Pictured: FAI President Paul Cooke presents the Oscar Traynor trophy to Galway captain Calym Crowe after their victory over the Limerick League in Sunday’s final at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Council lays the foundations for building boom
In a major boost for housing stock, changes approved to the Galway’s Development Plan this week w...
Darragh takes it handy but comes back with a bang!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell With the release of 2021’s Tilly and the Postmadster, Tuam sin...
Soil testing and correct pH levels are the basic starting points for soil efficiency
FERTILISER prices are likely to increase by approximately 10% in Ireland this spring due to a con...
VW group celebrates record sales figures for last year ahead of an exciting 2026
There is a great sense of achievement emanating from the Volkswagen Group headquarters in Ireland...
Connacht farmers to join in on protest
HUNDREDS of farmers are expected to converge on Claremorris this evening [Thursday] for a public ...
Community concerns over Montessori’s future
The Board of Management of Scoil Mhuire in Clarinbridge will attend a meeting in the village next...
Galway League end 55-year Traynor Cup famine in style
Galway League 5 Limerick League 0 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park FOR 55 years, history ...
Galway aiming for derby league win as midfielder Conroy returns to the fold
WHEN the Galway football management ran the rule over their opening four fixtures in Division 1 o...
Resistance and craic on the cards
Hiba Awaysa and Maria Kesheria have developed a card game that shines a light on the shared histo...