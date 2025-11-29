Football community unites behind young team-mates – both battling serious illness

Two young team-mates with Athenry FC’s U14 girls team are united in a struggle of a different kind – after both were diagnosed with serious and life-changing illness.

The club has now set up an iDonate page and Credit Union account to help the families of Aoife and Emma to cope with the costs as the girls begin their long journey back to full health.

Twelve-year-old Aoife was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July, while 13-yearold Emma was diagnosed with a rare condition called Langerhans cell histiocytosis, which can affect multiple organ systems.

Aoife is currently in recovery, having spent three months in hospital in Dublin – but it will be a long recovery process and expensive on her family.

Emma’s constellation of findings included an intracranial tumour in the suprasellar region near her pituitary gland. As a result, Emma needs to take DDAVP, thyroid and steroid replacement. She also has evidence of disease in her skin.

Emma’s management of this condition involves intravenous chemotherapy administered every week in Crumlin Hospital with daily concurrent oral Prednisolone.

Aoife also has strong connections with Galway city where her granddad Joe O’Reilly is Club President at Galway Hibernians – and his old friends also came together to organise a fundraiser that tied in with Ireland’s unforgettable win over Portugal.

The Galway soccer community came out in numbers to support the Night for Aoife in the Connacht Hotel, where the Guest of Honour was former Irish goalkeeper David Forde who spoke about his life experiences and his time playing for a number of League of Ireland and English league teams.

But the bigger effort is being driven by Athenry FC itself, as friends get behind these girls and their families as they each navigate a gruelling journey.

Both families have offered an insight into how their lives have been turned on their heads since their recent diagnoses.

Aoife’s mum said that what started as an emergency surgery to relieve pressure on her daughter’s brain was followed just days later by major surgery to partially remove her tumour.

“Thankfully the tumour was diagnosed as a low grade, but the damage it caused has left lasting effects,” she said.

“Before her surgery Aoife was a fun, energetic and outgoing girl – full of love and laughter. After her surgery she had to learn how to walk, talk and carry out even simple tasks. Her eyesight has also been affected, leaving her with double vision, which will require future treatment.

“Aoife unfortunately had further complications which resulted in two more surgeries. She now has an adjustable VP Shunt to help manage fluid build-up in her brain due to damage to the fourth ventricle.

“This is a long road for Aoife. She’ll need ongoing treatment, specialist equipment, and regular MRIs for many years to monitor the remaining tumour and build a treatment plan, whatever that plan entails is unknown as we are very early in her diagnosis at this stage.

Emma’s mum also revealed how the lives of her daughter and the family changed overnight.

“After complaining of being very lethargic before Christmas 2024, Emma had full blood tests and after further investigation in UHG, Emma was transferred to Temple Street Hospital late February, where further test and biopsy were carried out,” she said.

“Emma was diagnosed with a rare condition called Langerhans cell histiocytosis, which can affect multiple organ systems.

Before Emma’s diagnosis, she enjoyed playing sport especially soccer where she began playing U10 right up to U13 with Athenry FC, but due to her illness had to put this on hold,” she added.

You can contribute to the Aoife and Emma Fundraiser account at Athenry Credit Union: Account: 63966. BIC: ATRUIE21. IBAN: IE60ATRU99110011693527. Or via the iDonate page: https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/AoifeEmma

Athenry FC’s fundraising initiative – led by chairperson Anne Walshe (085 7122077), Secretary Suzanne Greaney (086 0763428) and Treasurer Niamh Noone (087 2026257) – will see 100% of all money raised will be divided equally between both families.

Pictured: Guest of Honour David Forde with the Athenry FC representatives at A Night for Aoife in the Connacht Hotel recently.