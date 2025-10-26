Food on the Edge returns to ATU Galway for 10th Anniversary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The award winning Food On The Edge symposium will return to Galway for it’s 10th Anniversary.

The symposium, with Evolution as it’s central theme will be held in ATU Galway on the 27th and 28th of October.

Since its inception, Food On The Edge has become a global meeting point for chefs, food activists, authors, educators, producers and innovators, gathering to debate and explore the future of food, both within the industry and for the wider world.

This year’s programme will feature an impressive roster of international culinary leaders, including Christian Puglisi, Adam Byatt, Will Goldfarb and Charmaine McHugo.

Founder of Food on the Edge JP McMahon told Galway Bay FM News that it is great to have reached the milestone of ten years.

Tickets are available now via www.foodontheedge.ie.