Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening

Published:

Food delivery drivers in Galway are set to go on strike this evening as part of an international campaign for better pay.

A protest is being held on O’Connell Street in Dublin from 5pm – and some riders in Cork and Galway are expected to join the action for around five hours.


Fiachra Ó Luain from the English Language Students’ Union of Ireland says it’s a dangerous job with drivers getting as little as 1 euro per delivery;

The post Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

