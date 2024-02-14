Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening

Food delivery drivers in Galway are set to go on strike this evening as part of an international campaign for better pay.

A protest is being held on O’Connell Street in Dublin from 5pm – and some riders in Cork and Galway are expected to join the action for around five hours.





Fiachra Ó Luain from the English Language Students’ Union of Ireland says it’s a dangerous job with drivers getting as little as 1 euro per delivery;

