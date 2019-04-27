Food and craft festival set to attract 30,000 to Galway

Salthill Park will become a mecca for food lovers this summer, with the Galway International Food and Craft Festival running for three days at the beginning of July.

Organisers are expecting 30,000 people to attend the event, which they promise will be on a scale never before seen in the West of Ireland.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday, July 5 to 7 inclusive, celebrity chefs Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen and Kevin Dundon, and many more of Ireland’s leading culinary experts, will provide live cooking demonstrations over the course of the three days.

A diverse collection of 200 vendors will show their wares in both indoor and outdoor food and craft villages. On display will be a multitude of flavours cultures and experiences, from boutique brands to independent brewers and indigenous crafts – all of them showcasing the unique diversity that the West of Ireland has to offer.

While the main focus will be on the food and craft offerings on show, Festival Director Brian Bermingham said the event would have much more too, offering fun for all the family.

“We will have live entertainment daily from some of Ireland’s leading musicians. Our dedicated kids’ zone, which is free for all the family, will help provide a wonderful weekend carnival experience,” he added.

The festival will promote Galway as a destination for food and craft while highlighting the importance of healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing.

Highlights of the festival programme include 20 top national and international chefs; live cooking demonstrations; health and wellbeing presentations; international tasters and plates; and a lounge and chill-out area.