Food and craft fair returns to city next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The annual local food and craft gift fair at the Black Box Theatre will return to the city next week.

This year, the event will run from Thursday, November 27th to Tuesday, December 2nd.

There’s also free transport options this year – with the Local Enterprise Office providing shuttle buses on fourteen different routes.

They’ll serve Athenry, Ballinasloe, Carna, Carroe, Claregalway, Clifden, Clonboo, Dunmore, Furbo, Headford, Inverin, Loughrea, Maam Cross, Moycullen, Oughterard, Oranmore, Rosmuc. Rossaveal, Spiddal and Tuam.

More details are available on LocalEnterprise.ie.

The bus will remain at the fair for approximately two hours before returning to the original pick-up points for drop-off.

Please find below the full schedule of departure and pick-up points. S

hould you have any queries or wish to arrange a booking on behalf of someone, please do not hesitate to contact us at the Local Enterprise Office.

Public bookings will be available at the end of this week through our website or by calling our office directly.

Further details regarding this year’s fair and the shuttle routes are outlined below:

Day  Route First Pick Up Stops Stops Stops Arrive Leave
Monday 1/12/2025 Ballinasloe Loughrea 9:30 am Corrib Oil Ballinasloe 10am McInerneys Supervalu Loughrea n/a n/a 11am 1pm
Tuesday 2/12/2025 Ballinasloe Loughrea 9.30am Corrib Oil Ballinasloe 10am McInerneys Supervalu Loughrea n/a n/a 11am 1pm
Friday 28/11/2205 Athenry – Oranmore 8.50am Northgate Street Car Park Athenry

 

 9.20am Lidl Oranmore n/a n/a 10am 12pm
Monday 1/12/2025 Athenry – Oranmore 9.20am Northgate Street Car Park Athnery

 

 9.50am Lidl Oranmore n/a n/a 10.30am 12:30pm
Monday 1/12/2025 Dunmore- Tuam – Claregalway 9am Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas Dunmore

 

 9.25am Ard Ri House Hotel Tuam

 

 9.55am Claregalway Hotel n/a 10.30am 12.30pm
Tuesday 1/12/2025 Dunmore- Tuam – Claregalway 9am Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas Dunmore

 

 9.25am Ard Ri House Hotel Tuam

 

 9.55am Claregalway Hotel n/a 10.30am 12.30pm
Friday 28/11/2025 Headford- Clonboo 11.30am Tesco Car Park Headford

 

 11.50am Regans Clonboo n/a n/a 12:30pm 2:30pm
Monday 1/12/2025 Headford- Clonboo 9.30am Tesco Car Park Headford

 

 9.50am Regans Clonboo

 

 n/a n/a 10.30am 12.30pm
Monday 1/12/2025 Carna – Blackbox 9am Carna Church 9.45am Rosmuc GAA Pitch 10.30am Spiddal Bus Stop 11.10am 13.20pm
Tuesday 2/12/2025 Carna – Blackbox 9am Carna Church 9.45am Rosmuc GAA Pitch 10.30am Spiddal Bus Stop 11.10am 13.20pm
Monday 1/12/2025 Carraroe – Blackbox 10.30am

Carraroe

 10.45am Rossaveal 11am Inverin Church 11.30am Furbo 12pm 2.15pm
Tuesday 2/12/2025 Carraroe – Blackbox 10.30am

Carraroe

 10.45am Rossaveal 11am Inverin Church 11.30am Furbo 12pm 2.15pm
Monday 1/12/2025 Clifden – Blackbox 9.30am Clifden Bus Stop 10.10am Maam Cross Peacocks 10.30am Oughterard Bus Stop 10.50am Moycullen Bus Stop 11.15am 13.30pm
Tuesday 2/12/2025 Clifden – Blackbox 9.30am Clifden Bus Stop 10.10am Maam Cross Peacocks 10.30am Oughterard Bus Stop 10.50am Moycullen Bus Stop 11.15am 13.30pm
