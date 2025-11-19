Food and craft fair returns to city next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
The annual local food and craft gift fair at the Black Box Theatre will return to the city next week.
This year, the event will run from Thursday, November 27th to Tuesday, December 2nd.
There’s also free transport options this year – with the Local Enterprise Office providing shuttle buses on fourteen different routes.
They’ll serve Athenry, Ballinasloe, Carna, Carroe, Claregalway, Clifden, Clonboo, Dunmore, Furbo, Headford, Inverin, Loughrea, Maam Cross, Moycullen, Oughterard, Oranmore, Rosmuc. Rossaveal, Spiddal and Tuam.
More details are available on LocalEnterprise.ie.
The bus will remain at the fair for approximately two hours before returning to the original pick-up points for drop-off.
Please find below the full schedule of departure and pick-up points. S
hould you have any queries or wish to arrange a booking on behalf of someone, please do not hesitate to contact us at the Local Enterprise Office.
Public bookings will be available at the end of this week through our website or by calling our office directly.
Further details regarding this year’s fair and the shuttle routes are outlined below:
|Day
|Route
|First Pick Up
|Stops
|Stops
|Stops
|Arrive
|Leave
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Ballinasloe Loughrea
|9:30 am Corrib Oil Ballinasloe
|10am McInerneys Supervalu Loughrea
|n/a
|n/a
|11am
|1pm
|Tuesday 2/12/2025
|Ballinasloe Loughrea
|9.30am Corrib Oil Ballinasloe
|10am McInerneys Supervalu Loughrea
|n/a
|n/a
|11am
|1pm
|Friday 28/11/2205
|Athenry – Oranmore
|8.50am Northgate Street Car Park Athenry
|9.20am Lidl Oranmore
|n/a
|n/a
|10am
|12pm
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Athenry – Oranmore
|9.20am Northgate Street Car Park Athnery
|9.50am Lidl Oranmore
|n/a
|n/a
|10.30am
|12:30pm
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Dunmore- Tuam – Claregalway
|9am Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas Dunmore
|9.25am Ard Ri House Hotel Tuam
|9.55am Claregalway Hotel
|n/a
|10.30am
|12.30pm
|Tuesday 1/12/2025
|Dunmore- Tuam – Claregalway
|9am Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas Dunmore
|9.25am Ard Ri House Hotel Tuam
|9.55am Claregalway Hotel
|n/a
|10.30am
|12.30pm
|Friday 28/11/2025
|Headford- Clonboo
|11.30am Tesco Car Park Headford
|11.50am Regans Clonboo
|n/a
|n/a
|12:30pm
|2:30pm
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Headford- Clonboo
|9.30am Tesco Car Park Headford
|9.50am Regans Clonboo
|n/a
|n/a
|10.30am
|12.30pm
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Carna – Blackbox
|9am Carna Church
|9.45am Rosmuc GAA Pitch
|10.30am Spiddal Bus Stop
|11.10am
|13.20pm
|Tuesday 2/12/2025
|Carna – Blackbox
|9am Carna Church
|9.45am Rosmuc GAA Pitch
|10.30am Spiddal Bus Stop
|11.10am
|13.20pm
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Carraroe – Blackbox
|10.30am
Carraroe
|10.45am Rossaveal
|11am Inverin Church
|11.30am Furbo
|12pm
|2.15pm
|Tuesday 2/12/2025
|Carraroe – Blackbox
|10.30am
Carraroe
|10.45am Rossaveal
|11am Inverin Church
|11.30am Furbo
|12pm
|2.15pm
|Monday 1/12/2025
|Clifden – Blackbox
|9.30am Clifden Bus Stop
|10.10am Maam Cross Peacocks
|10.30am Oughterard Bus Stop
|10.50am Moycullen Bus Stop
|11.15am
|13.30pm
|Tuesday 2/12/2025
|Clifden – Blackbox
|9.30am Clifden Bus Stop
|10.10am Maam Cross Peacocks
|10.30am Oughterard Bus Stop
|10.50am Moycullen Bus Stop
|11.15am
|13.30pm