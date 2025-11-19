Food and craft fair returns to city next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The annual local food and craft gift fair at the Black Box Theatre will return to the city next week.

This year, the event will run from Thursday, November 27th to Tuesday, December 2nd.

There’s also free transport options this year – with the Local Enterprise Office providing shuttle buses on fourteen different routes.

They’ll serve Athenry, Ballinasloe, Carna, Carroe, Claregalway, Clifden, Clonboo, Dunmore, Furbo, Headford, Inverin, Loughrea, Maam Cross, Moycullen, Oughterard, Oranmore, Rosmuc. Rossaveal, Spiddal and Tuam.

More details are available on LocalEnterprise.ie.

The bus will remain at the fair for approximately two hours before returning to the original pick-up points for drop-off.

Please find below the full schedule of departure and pick-up points. S

hould you have any queries or wish to arrange a booking on behalf of someone, please do not hesitate to contact us at the Local Enterprise Office.

Public bookings will be available at the end of this week through our website or by calling our office directly.

Further details regarding this year’s fair and the shuttle routes are outlined below: