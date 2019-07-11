FOI requests still on the rise

Nearly 37,000 Freedom of Information requests were made to public bodies last year – up 8.5% on 2017 and an increase of 32% on 2015, the first full year since fees for making FOI requests were abolished.

A total of 169 FOI requests were received by Galway City Council and 156 FOI requests were received by Galway County Council. NUIG was subject to 71 FOI requests while GMIT received 22 FOI requests.

Speaking after the publication of his annual report for 2018 this week, Information Commissioner Peter Tyndall said that the HSE received the highest number of requests with 10,706 made to the health organisation.

The Information Commissioner also said that there is still an unacceptable number of cases where public bodies failed to make a decision within the required time-frame when an FOI request is received.

Public bodies failed to issue a decision at either the initial decision-making stage or ‘internal review’ stage in 28% of all cases accepted by the Commissioner’s Office.

