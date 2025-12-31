Focus on family at Galway City New Year Countdown

Galway City will have an early evening family-focused countdown for New Year’s Eve from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

The grounds of St Nicholas’ s Collegiate Church will be transformed into a lively hub of entertainment, featuring a diverse lineup of music to welcome in the new year.

There will also be a stunning ‘Trick of the Light’ projection onto the outdoor facade of the church and a New Year countdown at 8.30pm.

The Galway Ukulele Tribe will kick off the evening’s celebrations at 6pm with their infectious, fun, and lively renditions of popular hits —from The Beatles, David Bowie, The Saw Doctors, to The Waterboys and much more.

TBL8, will follow, a high-energy brass band who are known for their infectious sound and dynamic stage presence.

Bringing the evening’s entertainment to an electric peak will be PrYmary Colours, the vibrant and acclaimed act best known for fusing music, dance, performance, and aesthetics into one neat, pumping package.

Described as the “sparkle on a red-hot bassline,” they are fresh off playing iconic stages including the House of Yes in New York and the Olympia in Dublin, alongside major festivals including Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, and Latitude UK.

PrYmary Colours will deliver a high-octane blend of electronic-infused pop and funk, leading right up to and concluding the early family countdown.

Beyond the stage, in the grounds of St Nicholas’s, audiences can experience the mesmerizing art installation, ‘Trick of the Light’ — and additional light displays can be seen at the Spanish Arch.

The installation, created by local artists Jennifer Cunningham and Jane Cassidy in conjunction with Galway Training Centre Merlin Park, incorporates themes of celestial orbits, neolithic engravings and bright colourful local culture, offering a beacon of brightness during the dark days of winter. Accompanying the visuals Jane has created a soundtrack recorded with a characterful pump organ to amplify the mystical energy of the work.

Prior to the installations beginning, audiences can hear a recording of songs created by the Galway Training Centre, Merlin Park with musicians Caroline and Colin Stanely.

‘Trick of the Light’ is funded by Creative Ireland and Galway City Council and can be viewed at St Nicholas Church and Spanish Arch from 5pm daily, from now until Friday.

Meanwhile, the Galway Christmas Market will be open from 10am to 8pm daily.

Pictured: A Trick Of The Light, an installation which is being projected on St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church until the second of January from 5pm to 9pm. Photo: Joe O’ Shaughnessy.