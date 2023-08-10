  • Services

Focus on ‘Achieving Net Zero’ at tomorrow’s Galway Energy Summit

Focus on ‘Achieving Net Zero’ at tomorrow’s Galway Energy Summit
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An energy summit being held at the University of Galway tomorrow will focus on ‘Achieving Net Zero’.

The event, organised by AHRAE Ireland, will gather together professionals from different energy sectors for discussions and networking.

The all-day event kicks off at the Bailey Allen Hall with registration at 8AM – with panel sessions and a youth mentoring session taking place throughout the day,

Speaking to Galway Talks, one of the organisers, Conor Deane, says there is a lot for the public to gain from attending:

