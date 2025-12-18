  • Services

Flu outbreak shows no signs of downturn

Published:

Flu continued to spread across Galway as hospitalisations increased again in the past week – bad news in the run-up to Christmas.

The HSE said that a total of 800 people in Galway were confirmed on laboratory testing with flu since the start of this flu season. That included 206 in the week to Tuesday, December 16.

Some 72 people were hospitalised in Galway last week bringing the running total of hospitalisations to 276.

Despite the pressure, the HSE has revealed that it is making provision to ensure additional beds and emergency consultants are available to deal with the surging flu strain.

At a recent meeting the HSE executive told Galway West Deputy John Connolly that the body had a full complement of emergency consultants in A&E and access to 37 additional beds in the City’s private hospitals, with 20 beds in Bon Secours and 17 in the Galway Clinic.

“It is reassuring to know the HSE has been proactive in ensuring that extra staff and beds are available during the flu season – especially as the flu, and even colds this year, have been stronger and harder to shake,” said Deputy Connolly.

“I have asked the HSE to continue its engagement with the public and private hospitals and care facilities on this issue.”

Meanwhile, the HSE re-iterated its insistence that the flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.

“The vaccines either contain inactivated virus, meaning the viruses are no longer infectious, or a particle designed to look like a flu virus to your immune system. While the nasal spray flu vaccine does contain a live virus, the viruses are changed so that they cannot give you the flu,” said a HSE spokesperson.

“It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the flu just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection,” they added.

The spokesperson explained that no vaccine gives 100% protection, and some people who got the vaccine may still get the flu.

Pictured: Extra beds…Galway Clinic.

