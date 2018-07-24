Flood scheme plans formally adopted by county council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has adopted the CFRAM Flood Risk Management plans for the county.

At a meeting of the local authority this week, councillors were presented with a report on the CFRAM programme.

The CFRAM programme was established to assess the existing and potential flood risk in several areas in Galway and across the country.

In some areas, projects are already underway, such as Derrymullan Flood Defence Works, Clare River Claregalway Advance Works, Dunkellin Flood Relief Scheme and Gort Lowlands.

Councillors also heard that the Office of Public Works has facilitated many minor works schemes across the county too.

The Clifden scheme, valued at 1 million euro or less and the Ballinasloe Scheme with a value of around 8.5 million euro are identified to be advanced to detail design and construction initially, followed by the Portumna Scheme.

There were about 15 hundred submissions as part of the public consultation stage on the draft flood maps and plans.

