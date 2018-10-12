Flood defences deployed as Galway prepares for Storm Callum

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists have been urged this morning to exercise extreme caution when going outdoors as Storm Callum and high seas continue to batter the city.

Winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (81mph) were predicted by Met Éireann for coastal areas along the West Coast with the potential for even stronger gusts at times.

A Met Éireann Status Orange weather warning for Galway, and a number of other counties, has been place in the city from midnight last night until 1pm today.

They have warned, that along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides, there was also a risk of coastal flooding and damage, with high tide due at 7.45am.

Met Éireann predict the wind direction to be predominantly southerly through the course of the storm that will eventually pass over by early afternoon today.

The City Council have warned anyone venturing outdoors this morning to be extremely wary of fallen trees, loose branches and the risk of localised flooding, after the city endured its second storm of the current season.

The roads closed overnight were: Lough Atalia from the College Road junction to the Docks; Salthill and associated roads from the Mutton Island entrance to Threadneedle Road; the inbound slip-lane on the Dublin Road at the Huntsman; from the Meyrick Hotel, Eyre Square through Victoria Place, Queen St. and the Dock Road; and Silver Strand.

Both the Salthill and Toft carparks were also closed last evening while floodgates were installed at the entrance to the Toft carpark: the aquadam was put in place at the Spanish Arch yesterday afternoon.

