Flood defence solutions for city to be revealed next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

High level options for flood defence solutions for Galway city will be revealed next week.

Two public consultation events on the Coirib go Cósta Galway City Flood Relief Scheme are taking place.

Attendees will have an opportunity to talk to the project team, view the proposals and provide feedback.

The first public consultation event on the city flood relief scheme is taking place on Tuesday June 17th at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill from 3-8PM.

While the second will take place the following day, June 18th, from 3-8PM at The Harbour Hotel along the Docks.

A virtual consultation room will also be available, with all information and online feedback facilities]

To find out more about the scheme and the events, visit CoiribgoCosta.ie.