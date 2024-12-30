FloMAX Liffey Celtics weather huge test to go joint-top while Killester men lead the way heading into new year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

FloMAX Liffey Celtics prevailed 66-65 in the face of a huge challenge by Utility Trust St. Paul’s in Leixlip on Saturday to move level with SETU Waterford Wildcats at the top of the Women’s Super League, albeit having played one game more, while in Men’s Super League, Killester’s 102-83 success at home against Maree on Sunday afternoon ensured they remain out in front heading into 2025.

FloMAX Liffey Celtics rejoined SETU Waterford Wildcats at the top of the Women’s Super League table heading into the new year, but only after scraping past a huge challenge from Utility Trust St. Paul’s to edge a 66-65 victory in Leixlip Amenities Centre on Saturday.

Mathilde Diop thought she had forced overtime, but she was adjudged to have just overstepped the three-point line with her last-gasp effort, and the resulting deuce was not enough to see the visitors draw level.

While the homeside struggled offensively in the second half, carding just 23 points in that period, their defence again saw them prevail, Eboni Williams, Áine O’Connor, Rachel Huijsdens and Sorcha Tiernan mopping up a combined 28 rebounds.

Tiernan also came away with a game-high 18 points, while Kate O’Flaherty drained four crucial threes to help counter the 17 apiece that Gracen Kerr and Diop served up for St. Paul’s.

“Our offense was a bit stagnant in the second half” admitted Karl Kilbride, FloMAX Liffey Celtics head coach. “St. Paul’s are big and physical and their record doesn’t reflect how good they are.

“I thought we played really well defensively. I thought we did a really good job of boxing out there in the second half, but the second-chance points really hurt us in the first half.

“We missed a bunch of layups. We probably had 12 or 14 points of layups that we left behind us there, but we’re happy that we got through” he added.

Trinity Meteors extended their winning streak in the top tier to four games and subsequently moved level with Killester in third after they ran out 93-79 winners over The Address UCC Glanmire in Sunday’s lone Women’s Super League fixture in Coláiste Íosagáin.

DelJanae Williams and Callie Cavanaugh provided the bulk of Glanmire’s offensive threat with a combined 50 points, but Trinity, with four players in double figures, including Emma Merriweather and Sarah Kenny on a total of 46 points and 25 rebounds, had that bit more fire power in the second half.

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell avenged their loss to Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers on the opening weekend of the season when they emerged victorious from the return fixture 69-53 in Parochial Hall on Saturday night.

A big third quarter, in which they outscored their guests by 14, sent the Cork side on their way to victory, Deaja Richardson chalking up 17 points, while Trinity Hudson and Kelly Sexton, between them, bagged 19 rebounds and eight steals.

The victory was made all the more sweet for the Brunell faithful at the sight of Edel Thornton marking her return to action with an 11-point haul, as the Ireland senior captain works her way back from an ACL injury.

Catalyst Fr. Mathews made it back-to-back wins by way of an 85-58 success away to University of Galway Mystics.

The visitors had four players in double figures, including Grainne Dwyer and Kyra White on a combined 37, and even a game-high 28 by Keiarra Rivers for Galway was not enough to haul the hosts back into contention.

A 102-83 victory over Maree in Clontarf on Sunday afternoon ensured Killester remain three points clear at the top of the Men’s Super League heading into 2025.

Kason Harrell drained four of his five three-point attempts and all, but three, of his 16 shots from the other side of the arc on his way to a massive 36-point haul for the Dubliners, while Isiah Dasher and Paul Dick combined for a further 44, the latter also carding 11 rebounds and six assists.

It was a weighty return for the Killester trio against a Maree outfit, whose attempt to topple the leaders was largely fuelled by the huge 35 points that Miles Brown amassed on the day.

“We’re delighted to win today” smiled Killester head coach, Jonny Grennell. “It was a game we knew would be very difficult. Miles Brown was electric for them in the first half, but I give our guys a lot of credit as they locked in on the defensive end.

“We’ve a lot of big games coming up, but we can only go one step at a time” he added.

Defending champions, Griffith College Éanna built on a solid opening quarter to secure a 95-79 victory in their Dublin derby at home to Bright St. Vincent’s on Sunday.

Ten points up heading into the second quarter, Éanna managed to keep their opponents at bay with five of their players finishing up in double figures, including Sean Jenkins on 26 points and Stefan Desnica on 16, while Samuel Henderson hit 23 for St. Vincent’s.

UCC Demons remain level with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in second place after they prevailed 110-105 in overtime against UCD Marian in Mardyke Arena on Sunday evening.

Jonathan Jean’s huge three-pointer for UCD levelled the game up at 96 points apiece with just six seconds of regulation time remaining.

But Demons ensured that was to prove nothing more than a temporary reprieve, as they outstripped the visitors by five in overtime, Patrick Robinson hitting six in that added period to take his tally to 35 on a day that also saw team mate, Elijah Tillman chalk up 33 on the scoreboard, with 14 rebounds to boot.

It was a disappointing reversal for UCD who had worked so hard in their attempt to bag the post-Christmas spoils, Lovre Tvrdic and Jean each posting 27 points for them in this thriller.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors’ revival in Men’s Super League continued as they ran out 95-68 winners over Templeogue in the National Basketball Arena.

Looking to follow up on victories over Flexachem KCYMS and defending champions, Griffith College Éanna in order to keep the heat on leaders Killester, Tralee served up big second and third-quarter runs on Saturday that saw them turn a one-point deficit into a 35-point lead heading into the fourth.

Immanuel Allen and Tavias Fagan did total 49 points for Templeogue, but it was not enough to seriously trouble Tralee, who saw four players finish up in double digits, among them, Rapolas Buivydas (20) and Brandon Mahan (16), the latter also carding 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

“It was a very good team performance” said John Dowling, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach.

“We shared the ball really well and played some real lock-down defence, which gave us a good margin going into the second half, so I’m very happy with that” he added.

Max Cooper drained two free-throws with four seconds remaining to see Belfast Star make it over the line for an 83-82 win over Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU in Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday.

Those late buckets took his tally to 26 on the night, which together with the 21 posted by Darweshi Hunter, went a long way to seeing the homeside end a five-game winning streak in the league for Ballincollig, whose own Todd Wolfe emerged the game’s top scorer on 29 points.

Flexachem KCYMS fought back from seven points down early in the fourth quarter to dig out an 85-79 victory over EJ Sligo All-Stars in Mercy College on Sunday night.

Beni Fungula and Clayton Ladine tallied 44 points for the visitors, and Nathaniel Powell chipped in with a further 16 on the scoreboard and 11 rebounds, to help weather a tough test from Sligo, for whom Robert Montgomery carded 19 points and 12 rebounds.

In Men’s Division One, South Conference leaders, Limerick Celtics outgunned Maigh Cuilinn by 17 points in the opening quarter on their way to a 95-79 win on the road that extends their perfect league run to 12 games.

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers had just two points to spare against a tenacious Ulster University, winning out 79-77 in St. Mary’s Hall on Sunday afternoon to keep their unbeaten record intact at the top of the North Conference.

Mater Private Malahide had to go to double overtime to clinch a 111-107 victory over Joels Dublin Lions in Malahide Community School on Saturday evening, while Moy Tolka Rovers hit the afterburners in the fourth quarter to pull clear of Carrick Cruisers and record a 111-89 home triumph.

SETU Waterford Vikings ended a run of six defeats after they beat Killarney Cougars 88-77 in SETU Arena, while Drogheda Wolves had four players on or in excess of 20 points as they recorded a 122-70 success against Team NorthWest in Ballymakenny College.

In Women’s Division One, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles extended their perfect run to nine games after they carded a 75-48 triumph over Cleveland Rockets in Virginia Show Centre on Saturday evening.

A haul of 34 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists for Stephanie McBride helped see Limerick Celtics earn the bragging rights in their hugely entertaining derby at home to Limerick Sport Huskies in Crescent College on Sunday evening.

Oblate Dynamos’ Adia Brisker matched the game-high 31-point tally that Ciara Wheeler put up for Abbey Seals Dublin Lions to help see her side record an 90-84 win in Inchicore, while a second Women’s D1 Dublin derby at the weekend saw iSecure Swords Thunder emerge 67-55 victors away to Moy Tolka Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Results

Men’s Super League

Saturday, December 28th

Templeogue 68-95 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Belfast Star 83-82 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Sunday, December 29th

Killester 102-83 Maree

Griffith College Éanna 95-79 Bright St. Vincent’s

UCC Demons 110-105 UCD Marian

EJ Sligo All-Stars 79-85 Flexachem KCYMS

Women’s Super League

Saturday, December 28th

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 66-65 Utility Trust St. Paul’s

University of Galway Mystics 58-85 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 69-53 Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers

Sunday, December 29th

Trinity Meteors 93-79 The Address UCC Glanmire

Men’s Division One

Saturday, December 28th

SETU Waterford Vikings 88-77 Killarney Cougars

Mater Private Malahide 111-107 Joels Dublin Lions

Drogheda Wolves 122-70 Team NorthWest

Maigh Cuilinn 79-95 Limerick Celtics

Sunday, December 29th

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers 79-77 Ulster University

Moy Tolka Rovers 111-89 Carrick Cruisers

Women’s Division One

Saturday, December 28th

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 75-48 Cleveland Rockets

Oblate Dynamos 90-84 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Sunday, December 29th

Moy Tolka Rovers 55-67 iSecure Swords Thunder

Limerick Celtics 105-97 Limerick Sport Huskies

Fixtures

Men’s Super League

Saturday, January 4th

UCC Demons vs Bright St. Vincent’s, Mardyke Arena, 1530

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU vs EJ Sligo All-Stars, MTU Arena, 1600

UCD Marian vs Energywise Ireland Neptune, UCD Sports Centre, 1900

Templeogue vs Flexachem KCYMS, National Basketball Arena, 1900

Maree vs Griffith College Éanna, University of Galway Kingfisher, 1900

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs Killester, Tralee Sports Complex, 1930

Sunday January 5th

UCD Marian vs Belfast Star, UCD Sports Centre, 1500

Women’s Super League

Saturday, January 4th

Killester vs Trinity Meteors, IWA Clontarf, 1645

Catalyst Fr. Mathews vs SETU Waterford Wildcats, Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

FloMAX Liffey Celtics vs Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers, Leixlip Amenities, 1900

Sunday, January 5th

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell vs University of Galway Mystics, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell Parochial Hall, 1445

The Address UCC Glanmire vs Utility Trust St. Paul’s, Mardyke Arena, 1500

Men’s Division One

Saturday, January 4th

Ulster University vs Titans BC, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1630

Tipp Talons vs Team NorthWest, Scoil Ruain, 1830

Mater Private Malahide vs Scotts Lakers Killarney, Malahide Community School, 1900

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Maigh Cuilinn, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1900

Limerick Sport Eagles vs ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, UL Arena, 1900

Drogheda Wolves vs Limerick Celtics, Ballymakenny College, 1930

SETU Waterford Vikings vs Carrick Cruisers, SETU Arena, 1930

Killarney Cougars vs Joels Dublin Lions, Presentation Gym, 1930

Saturday, January 11th

Joels Dublin Lions vs Maigh Cuilinn, Coláiste Bríde, 1930

Women’s Division One

Saturday, January 4th

Cleveland Rockets vs Limerick Celtics, Newforge Sports Complex, 1500

Templeogue vs iSecure Swords Thunder, National Basketball Arena, 1630

Limerick Sport Huskies vs Oblate Dynamos, St. Munchin’s College, 1700

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions vs Moy Tolka Rovers, Coláiste Bríde, 1730