Floating with Finbar at children’s festival

A series of abstract nature paintings by Galway artist Finbar McHugh is being exhibited at this year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children.

The show, entitled Floating, will run from next Monday, October 15, to Sunday, October 21, in the O’Donoghue Centre for Drama, Theatre & Performance at NUIG.

Floating thoughts, emotions and feelings, are brought to life in stunning splashes of energetic colour by Finbar, who describes painting as his meditation, where he feels “completely present and connected” and where his creative energy flows.

This series was painted outdoors in locations including Silver Strand Beach at Barna, a place where Finbar finds solace.

The idea behind Floating is “the feeling of leaving your body to go somewhere else, much like day-dreaming”, he explains. During Baboró, Finbar will also lead workshops with school-children encouraging them to daydream, to go on adventures and to explore their inner worlds.

This is Finbar’s second solo show since his 2017 exhibition, which explored the theme of Feelings.

Entry to Floating is free and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The exhibition is open from 9.30am-5.30pm daily from next Monday, October 15, to Sunday, October 21, at the O’Donoghue Centre in NUIG. For more see www.baboro.ie.