Flasher exposed himself to 12-year-old girls

Galway City Tribune – Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating an incident in the Barna area this week where a man exposed himself to a group of young girls.

The girls – all understood to be aged around 12 – were on the Truskey East road on Wednesday afternoon when they were followed by a male cyclist.

Shortly after, the man – described as being in his 30s – exposed himself to the group of girls in an area known as Mags’ Boreen.

Gardaí have confirmed that the incident, which occurred at around 3pm, was reported to Salthill Gardaí shortly afterwards – they have advised the general public to report any similar activity to them immediately.

The was described as being in his 30s and was cycling on a blue metallic bike with racing handles.

