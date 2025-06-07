Five-year plan puts inclusive regional development at heart of Ireland’s future

The Western Development Commission has unveiled its updated economic roadmap – aiming to position the West and Northwest as national leaders in innovation, digital transformation, and inclusive growth, with collaboration at its core.

But rather than a reinvention, the strategy marks the next phase in its evolution, building on over 25 years of impact across enterprise, investment, and community development. It reflects a confident, tested regional model, now entering its most ambitious chapter.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary officially launched the strategy, entitled “Unlocking Potential, Driving Change: A Strategy for Regional Growth and Collaboration 2025–2029”, on home turf in Ballina last week.

Launching the strategy, Minister Calleary described it as ‘a roadmap for real impact’.

“It shows how strategic collaboration and local leadership can turn national ambition into local opportunity. The Western Region is not waiting for change – it plans to shape it,” he said.

CEO of the WDC Allan Mulrooney said the strategy was ‘not a new beginning, it’s the next step’.

“We’ve co-created a strategy that is both ambitious and grounded in what already works,” he said.

“In the years ahead, talent, not geography will shape the West’s future. But talent needs the right conditions to thrive.

“That’s why this strategy focuses on investing in high-potential companies, supporting resilient communities, and testing scalable solutions for rural Ireland. From AI to climate action, social enterprise to creative industries—we’re building the platforms to turn regional potential into long-term impact.”

The strategy is structured around four interconnected growth drivers—each designed to deliver real outcomes:

Heritage – safeguarding cultural and natural assets while fostering innovation rooted in place.

Horizons – embracing global opportunities and scaling sectors like MedTech, renewable energy, AgriTech, and the creative economy.

Harnessing Talent – supporting flexible work, digital skills, AI readiness, and inclusive careers across all life stages.

Hubs – enabling collaboration and connectivity through a dynamic network of physical and digital infrastructure.

To translate ambition into measurable impact, the strategy sets out a suite of key targets for 2025–2029.

These include investing €50 million in the region – €35 million through the WDC’s evergreen Investment Fund and €15 million from EU funding sources – supporting the creation of 5,000 jobs through enterprise and regional development projects.

The WDC also wanted to reach 400 Connected Hubs, evolving the network as a platform to deliver AI upskilling, digital transformation, and climate action directly into communities.

They aim to delivering over 100 high-impact projects across SMEs, social enterprises, and the creative sector through the Investment Fund and support a further 1,000 SMEs through EU-funded programmes.

The Western Development Commission operates under the auspices of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.

Pictured: Minster Dara Calleary and WDC CEO Allan Mulrooney at the launch of the Western Development Commission’s new five-year Strategy for Regional Growth and Collaboration.